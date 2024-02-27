Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Skelmersdale are appealing for footage of the murder suspect leaving the scene on an e-bike.

What happened?

33-year-old father-of-three Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lenny sadly died later in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Lenny Scott died after suffering "serious gunshot wounds" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Has anyone been arrested?

Hour people- all from Liverpool – have been arrested as part of the investigation:

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder

A 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

A 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were all released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

How can I help the investigation?

Detectives know the gunman left the murder scene outside the gym on Peel Road on an e-bike.

The suspect headed towards Digmoor and then onto Upholland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force on Tuesday appealed for anyone with CCTV or other footage of the suspect around Digmoor and Upholland to come forward.

Police asked the public to look at the attached map and get in contact if they had CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the areas highlighted in grey

Officers are seeking footage from between 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 8.

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and while we have now arrested four men our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to identify all those responsible for this abhorrent assassination.

"We know that there are people out there who know why this much-loved father-of-three was killed and who was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am appealing directly to them to do the right thing by Lenny's family and come forward.

Lenny's family described him as a "beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all those people who have come forward with information and footage so far and appeal to anyone who has still not been in contact with us to do so as soon as possible.

"You might have the key piece of information which takes a cold-blooded killer off the streets."

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 155 of February 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information or footage can also be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1.