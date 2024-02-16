Lancashire Police appeal for missing boy Ethan Coggon last seen in Aughton near Ormskirk
Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old boy who remains missing after 10 days.
Ethan Coggon is missing from home in Aughton, Ormskirk where he was last seen on Noel Gate at 6pm on Tuesday, February 6.
He is 5ft 6in with brown short hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie top and may have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms.
The 15-year-old has links to Preston and Lancashire Police say there are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Ethan was reported missing, we have been carrying out a number of enquiries offline and are now asking for your help.
"Ethan has links to Ormskirk, Preston, Liverpool and the West Midlands. He may also be using the railways for transport. "For immediate sightings, phone 999. "If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, phone 101."