Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old boy who remains missing after 10 days.

Ethan Coggon is missing from home in Aughton, Ormskirk where he was last seen on Noel Gate at 6pm on Tuesday, February 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is 5ft 6in with brown short hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie top and may have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms.

The 15-year-old has links to Preston and Lancashire Police say there are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Since Ethan was reported missing, we have been carrying out a number of enquiries offline and are now asking for your help.

Ethan Coggon, 15, was last seen on Noel Gate in Aughton at 6pm on Tuesday, February 6. The teenager has links to Preston and Ormskirk