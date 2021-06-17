Deputy Mayor warns people in Ingol to remain vigilant after car doors tried by 'bored youths'

The Ingol and Tanterton neighbourhood council shared a post to social media, warning local people about increased reports of doors being tried in the night.

Liberal Democrat Councillor for the ward and Deputy Mayor Neil Darby has now encouraged residents to remain alert and make sure their doors are locked.

He said that it is 'general opportunism' and thinks increased reports may be down to groups of young people being bored during the pandemic, with reports of anti-social behaviour rising over the past year.

Deputy Mayor and Ingol Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Darby

Cllr Darby said: "It is certainly a growing problem in the area and is general opportunism from people who are trying car and house doors and hoping they are unlocked.

"It is predominantly car doors that have been reported in Ingol, but I am aware there has been an issue of people trying front doors to homes in Cottam.

"The Police are spending time increasing patrols in the area and people need to be more aware and make sure they are locking their doors in the evenings.

"It may well be the same people moving over through the different areas, and the police are doing all they can to build up patterns between people targeting certain places.

There have been increased reports of car doors being tried in Ingol

"There is a possible link here with the increased reports of anti-social behaviour relating to young people in Ingol and Tanterton. I think there is a degree of kids and teenagers being bored because activities have been closed for the past year due to the pandemic.

"If people are using CCTV or Ring doorbells that take footage, it should be passed along to the police to help with their enquiries."

The Lancashire Police give clear guidance on their website for people to protect vehicles - including hiding items and not leaving expensive goods on display, parking in clear view and using steering locks.

The Post have contacted the Preston Neighbourhood Police team for a response.