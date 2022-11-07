News you can trust since 1886
Delivery driver given warning by police after 'undertaking' cars in Lancaster

A delivery driver weaving in and out of traffic in Lancaster was stopped by police.

By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:41pm

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted one day ago: “Delivery driver in Lancaster undertaking in a busy city centre in and out of traffic.

“Apparently sometimes the food needs delivering quicker when they’re busy.

“Driver issued with a #S59 warning for his driving.”

A delivery driver was given a warning by police after being seen 'undertaking' cars in Lancaster city centre. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

Section 59 means an officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the driver has driven in an anti-social manner or in a manner which is causing alarm, distress or annoyance.