Decomposed body discovered inside derelict Rishton property sparks Lancashire Police probe
Officers were called to the scene in Blackburn Road, Rishton where human remains were discovered at around 12.30pm on Saturday (August 9).
Lancashire Police said the body appeared to have been there ‘for some time’ and has not been identified at this stage.
The force said the death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and anyone with information should get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Blackburn Road, Rishton, at 12.34pm yesterday (August 9) following reports a body had been found inside a derelict property.
“The body appears to have been there for some time and formal identification has not yet taken place.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
“Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting log 621 of August 9, 2025.”