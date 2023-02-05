News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dead body found on Ridge Estate in Lancaster - Patterdale Road cordoned off as police and CSI team gather evidence

A dead body has been found on a Lancaster estate, and a forensics tent has been set up on Patterdale Road as police and crime scene investigators discover what has happened.

By Lucinda Herbert
27 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 11:40am

The body was found outdoors at around 7am this morning (Feb 5), on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster.

Detective Chief Inspector, Adie Knowles, said the person has not yet been identified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also not known whether it is connected to an incident involving gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).

Police and CSI forensics take over Patterdale Road in Lancaster after a dead body was found. Credit: Joshua Brandwood
Most Popular
Read More
Two more people arrested after suspected shooting on Ridge Estate in Lancaster

A forensics tent was set up at around 9:30am and police have been making door to door enquiries in the area – which DCI Knowles said is usual procedure when a body is found outdoors.

Patterdale Road has been cordoned off while the crime scene is in place, and is closed to vehicles.

A statement is expected from Lancashire Police later today.

More to follow.