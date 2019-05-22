Dawn raid at home of convicted drug dealer in Lancaster

Have your say

A convicted drug dealer had an unexpected wake-up call in Lancaster this morning (May 22).

Police executed an intelligence-led drugs warrant at a terraced home in Lancaster at around 5.30am.

The scene of the dawn raid in Lancaster this morning (Wednesday, May 22)

Officers said the convicted class A drug dealer, who had recently been released from prison on early licence, had failed to follow his conditions.

After their house call went unanswered, the officers decided to use "the big red key" to force access to the home.

The arresting officer tweeted: "A convicted class A drug dealer who was fortunate enough to be released from prison early on licence decided he couldn't be bothered to follow the conditions attached to it.

"He also couldn't be bothered to answer the door. Unfortunately for him we brought our own key!"

It is understood the man was arrested and taken into custody.

