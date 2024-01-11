Family pay tribute to dad Stephen Leyland who was found dead next to M61 in Horwich
“He was just the most amazing dad and grandad and made the world magical."
Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was tragically found near the M61 on Monday (January 8).
Police responded to reports of a body found off Station Road in Horwich at around 6.30am, with crime scene investigators called to the scene.
Greater Manchester Police initially described his death as 'unexplained' but a post-mortem examination has since taken place and the force has confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
He has been formally identified as 47-year-old Stephen Leyland. An inquest into his death is expected to open in due course.
His heartbroken family today issued a tribute to a dad and grandad who 'made the world magical'.
Stephen's daughter, Abbie, said: “He was just the most amazing dad and grandad and made the world magical, he's was always such a strong person in my life!
“He was my best friend and I can't comprehend that he is not here right now, there was no one closer than me and my dad. My heart is absolutely broken there's so much I could say about him but right now I'm just lost for words.
“I just hope he's happy now and at peace, I love him so much.
“I am so heartbroken for Arlie, he really stepped up as a grandad and loved him like his own child, Arlie was always so happy around him and he always made the best efforts with him that I can’t thank him enough for.
“All I can do now is make him proud, stay strong, and live on how he brought me up! The strongest, bravest man that I know I love you dad rest in peace you will never be forgotten in our family xxxxx.”