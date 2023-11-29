A man accused of attempted murder and assault pleads not guilty after appearing at Preston Crown Court.

Steven Patterson, of Cavendish Street, Darwen, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (November 29).

The 35-year-old faced a charge of attempting to murder a man in Darwen near Blackburn on October 26.

He was also accused of common assault against a woman and three charges of assaulting emergency workers – all police officers – on the same day.

When asked to plead on all five counts he answered “not guilty.”

Judge Medland remanded Patterson in custody to face trial in Preston on April 22, 2024.