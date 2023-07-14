Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period from 2017 to 2018, including a redundancy pay-out.

He also drew up loans in his father's name which led to his dad losing his home as a result of the debts he knew nothing about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuthbert posed as both his father, Joseph Cuthbert, and his late mother on a series of telephone banking calls, Preston Crown Court heard.

Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period (Credit: Northamptonshire Police)

He put on a female voice on at least nine occasions leading to £9,000 being transferred into his account.

Audio footage released by Northamptonshire Police revealed how Cuthbert impersonated his mother to steal money from his father.

On one call, he is heard correctly answering a series of security questions before requesting a payment to be transferred as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cuthbert noticed suspicious activity on his account in 2017 and confronted his son – but was persuaded to believe he had done nothing wrong.

However, he was forced to face the truth after a building society informed him in 2018 he would lose his home due to arrears.

Cuthbert, formerly of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, admitted fraud by false representation and was jailed for two years.

A five-year restraining order was also issued.

Sgt Mike Rogers, from the Force’s Volume Crime Team, said: “This was a really despicable abuse of trust by this man who falsely represented his father and even his late mother, in order to defraud them out of more than £56,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a complex investigation, but due to some excellent work by the lead investigator, Cuthbert has been jailed and will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions.

“We hope this brings some closure to the victim who was put through a horrendous ordeal by his son only months after losing his wife.