Daniel Cuthbert: Son ‘put on female voice’ and posed as his dead mum to swindle grieving dad out of £56,000
Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period from 2017 to 2018, including a redundancy pay-out.
He also drew up loans in his father's name which led to his dad losing his home as a result of the debts he knew nothing about.
Cuthbert posed as both his father, Joseph Cuthbert, and his late mother on a series of telephone banking calls, Preston Crown Court heard.
He put on a female voice on at least nine occasions leading to £9,000 being transferred into his account.
Audio footage released by Northamptonshire Police revealed how Cuthbert impersonated his mother to steal money from his father.
On one call, he is heard correctly answering a series of security questions before requesting a payment to be transferred as soon as possible.
Mr Cuthbert noticed suspicious activity on his account in 2017 and confronted his son – but was persuaded to believe he had done nothing wrong.
However, he was forced to face the truth after a building society informed him in 2018 he would lose his home due to arrears.
Cuthbert, formerly of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, admitted fraud by false representation and was jailed for two years.
A five-year restraining order was also issued.
Sgt Mike Rogers, from the Force’s Volume Crime Team, said: “This was a really despicable abuse of trust by this man who falsely represented his father and even his late mother, in order to defraud them out of more than £56,000.
“This was a complex investigation, but due to some excellent work by the lead investigator, Cuthbert has been jailed and will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions.
“We hope this brings some closure to the victim who was put through a horrendous ordeal by his son only months after losing his wife.
“We will work tirelessly in bringing such offenders to justice and getting results for the victims and anyone who has suspicions they have become a victim of fraud should report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101.”