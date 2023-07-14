News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed

Daniel Cuthbert: Son ‘put on female voice’ and posed as his dead mum to swindle grieving dad out of £56,000

A man who pretended to be his dead mother in order to cheat his grieving father out of £56,000 has been jailed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period from 2017 to 2018, including a redundancy pay-out.

He also drew up loans in his father's name which led to his dad losing his home as a result of the debts he knew nothing about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cuthbert posed as both his father, Joseph Cuthbert, and his late mother on a series of telephone banking calls, Preston Crown Court heard.

Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period (Credit: Northamptonshire Police)Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period (Credit: Northamptonshire Police)
Daniel Cuthbert, 42, drained up to £56,000 from his father's account over a 14-month period (Credit: Northamptonshire Police)
Most Popular

He put on a female voice on at least nine occasions leading to £9,000 being transferred into his account.

Read More
Man involved in 80s serial killer sex slave murders to be moved off death row

Audio footage released by Northamptonshire Police revealed how Cuthbert impersonated his mother to steal money from his father.

On one call, he is heard correctly answering a series of security questions before requesting a payment to be transferred as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Cuthbert noticed suspicious activity on his account in 2017 and confronted his son – but was persuaded to believe he had done nothing wrong.

However, he was forced to face the truth after a building society informed him in 2018 he would lose his home due to arrears.

Cuthbert, formerly of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, admitted fraud by false representation and was jailed for two years.

A five-year restraining order was also issued.

Sgt Mike Rogers, from the Force’s Volume Crime Team, said: “This was a really despicable abuse of trust by this man who falsely represented his father and even his late mother, in order to defraud them out of more than £56,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This was a complex investigation, but due to some excellent work by the lead investigator, Cuthbert has been jailed and will now have plenty of time to reflect on his actions.

“We hope this brings some closure to the victim who was put through a horrendous ordeal by his son only months after losing his wife.

“We will work tirelessly in bringing such offenders to justice and getting results for the victims and anyone who has suspicions they have become a victim of fraud should report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101.”