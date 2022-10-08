As it is Mark Ashworth has a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, has been banned from driving for 17 months and he was ordered to complete a Thinking Skills programme, complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Borough justices heard he drove a Ford Transit dangerously through various streets of Chorley – taking in the A49 Preston Road, New Road Spendmore Lane, Pilling Lane and Bolton Road - on July 5 and did so without insurance or a licence.

Spendmore Lane in Coppull was one of the roads on which Ashworth drove dangerously

The 32-year-old of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, also failed to stop for a uniformed officer and when he was stopped, failed to give a breath sample.