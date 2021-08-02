'Dangerous' driver appears in court charged with death of Kirkham teenager Gabriel Fields
A St Annes man has made his first appearance at court charged with causing the death 19-year-old university student by dangerous driving.
David Turner, 31, of Martin Road, is charged with causing the death of Kirkham man Gabriel Fields, who died in a road accident on Station Road, Wesham, on July 4 last year.
Mr Fields was a student at Salford University and worked part time at the Wesham Co-op. His family described him as a 'a kind, loving, and intelligent young man' who had a bright future ahead of him.
Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court today, Turner faced a further charge of seriously injuring a woman by dangerous driving in the same in incident. He was also charged with failing to provide a specimen after his arrest.
The case was sent to Preston Crown Court by district Judge Jane Goodwin.
Turner was bailed pending his appearance at the higher court on September 1, where it is indicated he will plead guilty to all charges.