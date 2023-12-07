A violent teenager who has links to a dangerous drugs gang has been jailed for stabbing two people in Darwen.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed a man with a “Rambo-style” knife in Argyle Street on October 23, 2022.

The victim suffered a 20cm deep injury to his liver and “is lucky to be alive,” police said.

The offender then stabbed another man after he and a 16-year-old girl lured the victim to Olive Lane on March 14, 2023.

He produced a knife as they sat in the victim’s Ford Fiesta before punching him in the face, stabbing his thigh and stealing the car.

Officers said the teenager is linked to a violent organised crime group (OCG) which deals Class A drugs to vulnerable members of the public.

He was sentenced to six years in custody on Thursday (December 7) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a weapon in a public place, robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Even though we can’t name the individual – and we would ask that you don’t either because it is a criminal offence to do so – we know that people in Darwen will know who he is and who he associates with.

“We wanted to reassure the residents of Darwen that this dangerous individual is no longer on the streets, and re-iterate that if anyone is concerned about illegal activity in their community – however young those engaging in it may be – to contact us and we will take the appropriate action.”