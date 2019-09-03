Dancing Chorley flasher 'balanced pie on head' before exposing himself at road junction

Stunned customers in an opticians watched in horror as a flasher exposed himself outside a pub.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told two women were stood in the Susan Hilton opticians on Babylon Lane, in Adlington, Chorley, when the incident unfolded at around 10am on July 5.

Gaskell was seen outside the pub by people in the opticians on Babylon Lane

The two victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, saw defendant Steven Gaskell stood on the opposite side of the road on the pavement outside The Elephant and Castle public house.

READ MORE: Ex soldier Barry Wooten from Chorley exposed himself after doing decorating job for retired Longton woman



Prosecutors said the women saw the 32-year-old, of Lewis Close, Adlington, pacing up and down the pavement acting strangely.

At one point he was dancing before he balanced a pie on top of his head.

He then pulled his tracksuit pants down and exposed his genitals.

The court was told when Gaskell saw them watching him, he pulled his trousers back up and walked away from the scene.

During the short trial he denied a charge of exposure with intent to cause alarm or distress.

However he was found guilty by the magistrates’ bench.

A conviction for exposure potentially has very serious consequences, including a record for a sexual offence, a requirement to sign the Sex Offender’s Register, and a possible prison sentence of up to two years.

He will be sentenced on September 26.

(proceeding)