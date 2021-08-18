Dad speaks of moment he was knocked unconscious by stolen car in front of his little girl outside their Burnley home

Danny Gray was left with a broken foot and extensive bruising to his ribs after the shocking incident outside his home in Cog Lane, Burnley, on Sunday evening which was witnessed by his four-year-old daughter, Lexi, who was playing in the front garden at the time.

"It was certainly scary and it all happened very quickly. Lexi was screaming but she doesn't seem to be suffering from any ill effects from it, thankfully, " said Danny (30) who moved to Burnley eight years ago from his native Huddersfield.

Danny, who buys and sells cars, was contacted by two males who were interested in seeing a Peugeot 107 he was selling through social media.

Danny with his daughter Lexi and son Jaydon

As Danny was showing the vehicle to the pair one of them sat in the passenger seat before he clambered into the driver's seat and tried to drive off without releasing the handbrake.

His accomplice climbed into the car through the passenger seat window and, as Danny's own car was in front of them, they reversed the vehicle, pinning him against the garden wall.

Hearing their daughter's screams Danny's girlfriend, Leanne Harrison, who was in the house at the time of the incident with their two-year-old son Jaydon, rushed out and called the police.

Danny said: "I felt fine after it happened so didn't go to hospital but during the night that my leg went numb and I was in excruciating pain so I went to Burnley General Hospital.”

Danny was left with severe bruising to his ribs after he was run over by two thieves who made off with the car they had pretended to buy from him

An X ray revealed the extent of Danny's injuries and he faces several weeks on crutches. His injuries also mean he is unable to work for the forseeable future as he is unable to drive.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the Red Lees Road area of Cliviger after a motorist sent dashcam footage of it to Danny in response to an appeal on social media. The thieves were forced to the abandon the car as it had run out of fuel!

The car has now been seized by police for forensic examination.

After Danny posted an appeal for anyone with information or CCTV footage relating to the incident he was contacted by someone in the Lyndhurst Road area of Burnley to say they believed the same two culprits had tried to steal their car earlier that same day.

Danny's foot was broken in the incident and he will spent up to 10 weeks on crutches

And, as a result of his own inquiries and information passed to him, Danny has given two names to police which he believes are those of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1241 of August 15, 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.