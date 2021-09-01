Dad of 'abducted' Lancaster two-year-old Gracie-May arrested at Glasgow Airport

Dad Lee Rogers, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and is in custody. Pic: Lancashire Police

Lee Rogers has been arrested on suspicion of abduction - just two days after his daughter Gracie-May was safely returned to the UK with her mum Kelly Gibson, 35.

The 39-year-old was arrested at Glasgow Airport yesterday (Tuesday, August 31) and remains in custody this morning.

Lancashire Police issued an urgent appeal to find Gracie-May after she was reported missing in Lancaster a week ago (Tuesday, August 24).

The force said the child had allegedly been abducted by her parents before they boarded a plane at Glasgow Airport for Spain the following day.

Both parents had been wanted by police before mother and daughter returned to the UK on Sunday evening (August 29).After arriving at Manchester Airport, officers detained Ms Gibson whilst her child was taken to a "place of safety".

Lancashire Police say Ms Gibson has not been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of her daughter at this stage, but police say she will be questioned at a later date.

Lee Rogers was not with them when they landed in Manchester and remained a wanted man before he too returned to the UK via Glasgow yesterday.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal we can confirm a man wanted by police after flying with a woman and child to Spain has been arrested by police.

"Lee Rogers, 39, was wanted by officers after boarding a flight with a woman and Gracie-May Rogers on August 25.

"Gracie-May, two, returned to Manchester Airport in the company of a woman on Sunday (August 29) and was taken to a place of safety.

"A 35-year-old woman who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance was detained by officers without incident.

"She is not under arrest and will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

"Rogers was arrested at Glasgow airport yesterday (Tuesday, August 31) on suspicion of abduction and is in custody.