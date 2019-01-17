Cyclist hospitalised after Lancaster hit and run

Have your say

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a hit and run in Lancaster.

The cyclist was injured after a collision with a car in Bowerham Road, close to the Pointer roundabout on Wednesday morning (January 16).

A cyclist has been injured in a hit and run in Bowerham Road, close to the Pointer roundabout in Lancaster on Wednesday, January 16 at 7.20am.

The collision happened at 7.20am, near Greaves Park, but the vehicle failed to stop and was seen speeding away from the scene.

The cyclist suffered minor back and leg injuries and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Police have launched an appeal to help trace the driver of the white car, which is believed to be a BMW.

PC Steve Wood, of Lancashire Police, said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to us.

“If you saw a white vehicle, possibly a BMW, making off from the area at speed, please get in touch.

“Furthermore, we would encourage anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage of the collision to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 3805@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0205 of January 16.