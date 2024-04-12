It was another busy week for Lancashire’s emergency services as police, fire and ambulance crews dealt with a number of serious incidents across the region.
From a woman killed in an hit and run on the M6 to a man charged with stabbing his wife to death - these were the week’s tragic headlines...
1. The 999 incidents which made headlines this week
It was another busy week for Lancashire’s emergency services as police, fire and ambulance crews dealt with a number of serious incidents.
2. Preston man arrested on suspicion of killing woman in M6 hit and run
A man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a hit and run on the M6.
At around 12.15am on Tuesday, officers responded to concerns for the safety of a woman on the M6 motorway between Junction 21 and Junction 21a northbound near Warrington.
Officers attended the scene and found that 52-year-old Lisa Kelsall, of Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been struck by a white Citroen Relay van on the M62 slip road and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man from Preston, had failed to stop at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.
3. Two arrested after man deliberately knocked off e-bike
Two men were arrested after a man was deliberately knocked off an e-bike in Blackpool, resulting in “serious injuries”.
Lancashire Police said the victim was deliberately knocked off his bike by a blue BMW 5 Series at the junction of Durham Road and Church Street in Blackpool, shortly after 5pm on Sunday.
Aged in his 20s, he suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police said the collision followed an earlier altercation between the occupants of the BMW, a white Audi and a group of men on nearby Cambridge Road.
During this incident, one of the group was assaulted and suffered injuries.
4. Man charged over murder of wife as she pushed baby son in pram
The husband of Kulsuma Akter, who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in Bradford, has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Habibur Masum, 25, from Burnley, was charged on Wednesday, after a three-day manhunt ended in his arrest on Tuesday.
Ms Akter, 27, was found seriously injured at about 3.21pm on Saturday when officers were called to Westgate in Bradford city centre.
She was taken to hospital but later died. Her baby son was not harmed in the attack.
Mr Masum, of Leamington Avenue, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.