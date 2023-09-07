News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus

Crack cocaine and heroin worth millions distributed by gang headed by three brothers in Preston and Chorley

Prison sentences totalling 132 years have been handed down to a drugs supply gang which operated in Preston and Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST- 3 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is believed that between £2.15m and £3.1m worth of crack cocaine and heroin was distributed over a 12-month period by the gang.

The gang was headed by three brothers – Haq Nawaz, Dil Nawaz and Asim Nawaz – and operated in Preston and Chorley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brothers controlled an ‘army’ of drug dealers and runners, some of whom were exploited juveniles, who operated at street level.

Haq Nawaz (pictured left), Dil Nawaz (middle) and Asim Nawaz (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)Haq Nawaz (pictured left), Dil Nawaz (middle) and Asim Nawaz (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Haq Nawaz (pictured left), Dil Nawaz (middle) and Asim Nawaz (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Mobile telephone numbers were used as drug lines to advertise drugs for sale and to take orders for Class A drugs.

Read More
Man jailed for assaulting child

The group had several drug lines which operated in the Ribbleton, Moor Nook and New Hall Lane areas.

Block text messages would be sent out to multiple recipients to indicate that the gang were ready to supply drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These blocks of texts were sent out several times within a 24-hour period, pointing to a round-the-clock distribution network.

It was the network of dealers and runners who operated the lines.

Lancashire Police launched an intelligence led investigation into the drug lines which resulted in numerous arrests being made in June last year.

Seized mobile phones and call data were analysed to determine the roles played by the various people involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last few months, 30 people have appeared before Preston Crown Court and been sentenced at various hearings for conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

Det Insp Paul Whitehead, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was an organised criminal gang involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on to the streets of Preston and Chorley.

“At the head of it were the Nawaz brothers who used dealers and runners to sell the drugs to users.

“The supply and use of drugs causes misery in our communities, and Lancashire Police works tirelessly to bring down supply networks and bring those involved to justice.”

Those sentenced were:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Haq Nawaz, 29, of Robin Hey, Leyland: 13 years and 10 months.

- Dil Nawaz, 27, of Browning Road, Preston: 12 years

- Asim Nawaz, 24, of Eaves Lane, Chorley: 12 years.

- Louis Brown, 32, of Longley Close, Fulwood, Preston: Six years and nine months.

- Christopher Edgington, 26, of Derby Square, Preston: Six years and eight months.

- Callum Green, 24, of Burholme Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Six years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Zain Hussain, 19, of Hawthorn Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Five years and six months.

- Adam Patel, 19, of Leo Case Court, Preston: Five years and six months.

- Lewis Reynolds, 22, of Willow Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Five years.

- Hassan Saeed, 25, of New Hall Lane, Preston: Five years.

- Reece Booth, 21, of Poplar Grove, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Lee Davies, 46, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

- Elliott Slater, 24, of Burnslack Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

- David Cartwright, 50, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and four months.

- Atiq Sawar, 39, of Knowles Street, Preston: Four years.

- Cris Ianson, 22, of Downing Street, Preston: Three years and nine months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Sohail Ahmeddad, 27, of Fishwick Parade, Preston: Three years and nine months.

- Jack Johnson, 25, of Croxton Avenue, Rochdale. Three years and eight months

- Preston Forbes, 19, of Egan Street, Preston: Three years and eight months.

- Dylan Quayle, 24, Thirlmere Road, Chorley: Three years and four months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Callum Cowperthwaite, 19, of Geoffrey Street, Preston: Three years.

- Michael Barr, 38, of Dorman Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Three years.

- Daniel Gould, 19, of Cemetery Road, Preston: Two years and eight months.

- Tammy Wane, 40, of Tunbridge Street, Preston: Two years and three months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Bhavesh Parekh, 42, of Northcote Road, Preston: Two years and two months.

- Jerrell Ryan, 19, of Downing Street, Preston: 18 months.

- Szymon Skurka, 19, of Wanstead Street, Preston: 18 month suspended sentence.

- Kian Makinson, 21, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Four year suspended sentence.

- 17-year-old boy from Preston: 18 month youth supervision order

- 17-year-old boy from Preston: 12 month youth rehabilitation order.