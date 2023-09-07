Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is believed that between £2.15m and £3.1m worth of crack cocaine and heroin was distributed over a 12-month period by the gang.

The gang was headed by three brothers – Haq Nawaz, Dil Nawaz and Asim Nawaz – and operated in Preston and Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers controlled an ‘army’ of drug dealers and runners, some of whom were exploited juveniles, who operated at street level.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haq Nawaz (pictured left), Dil Nawaz (middle) and Asim Nawaz (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Mobile telephone numbers were used as drug lines to advertise drugs for sale and to take orders for Class A drugs.

The group had several drug lines which operated in the Ribbleton, Moor Nook and New Hall Lane areas.

Block text messages would be sent out to multiple recipients to indicate that the gang were ready to supply drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These blocks of texts were sent out several times within a 24-hour period, pointing to a round-the-clock distribution network.

It was the network of dealers and runners who operated the lines.

Lancashire Police launched an intelligence led investigation into the drug lines which resulted in numerous arrests being made in June last year.

Seized mobile phones and call data were analysed to determine the roles played by the various people involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last few months, 30 people have appeared before Preston Crown Court and been sentenced at various hearings for conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

Det Insp Paul Whitehead, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was an organised criminal gang involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on to the streets of Preston and Chorley.

“At the head of it were the Nawaz brothers who used dealers and runners to sell the drugs to users.

“The supply and use of drugs causes misery in our communities, and Lancashire Police works tirelessly to bring down supply networks and bring those involved to justice.”

Those sentenced were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Haq Nawaz, 29, of Robin Hey, Leyland: 13 years and 10 months.

- Dil Nawaz, 27, of Browning Road, Preston: 12 years

- Asim Nawaz, 24, of Eaves Lane, Chorley: 12 years.

- Louis Brown, 32, of Longley Close, Fulwood, Preston: Six years and nine months.

- Christopher Edgington, 26, of Derby Square, Preston: Six years and eight months.

- Callum Green, 24, of Burholme Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Zain Hussain, 19, of Hawthorn Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Five years and six months.

- Adam Patel, 19, of Leo Case Court, Preston: Five years and six months.

- Lewis Reynolds, 22, of Willow Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Five years.

- Hassan Saeed, 25, of New Hall Lane, Preston: Five years.

- Reece Booth, 21, of Poplar Grove, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Lee Davies, 46, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

- Elliott Slater, 24, of Burnslack Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and six months.

- David Cartwright, 50, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Four years and four months.

- Atiq Sawar, 39, of Knowles Street, Preston: Four years.

- Cris Ianson, 22, of Downing Street, Preston: Three years and nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sohail Ahmeddad, 27, of Fishwick Parade, Preston: Three years and nine months.

- Jack Johnson, 25, of Croxton Avenue, Rochdale. Three years and eight months

- Preston Forbes, 19, of Egan Street, Preston: Three years and eight months.

- Dylan Quayle, 24, Thirlmere Road, Chorley: Three years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Callum Cowperthwaite, 19, of Geoffrey Street, Preston: Three years.

- Michael Barr, 38, of Dorman Road, Ribbleton, Preston: Three years.

- Daniel Gould, 19, of Cemetery Road, Preston: Two years and eight months.

- Tammy Wane, 40, of Tunbridge Street, Preston: Two years and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bhavesh Parekh, 42, of Northcote Road, Preston: Two years and two months.

- Jerrell Ryan, 19, of Downing Street, Preston: 18 months.

- Szymon Skurka, 19, of Wanstead Street, Preston: 18 month suspended sentence.

- Kian Makinson, 21, of Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston: Four year suspended sentence.

- 17-year-old boy from Preston: 18 month youth supervision order