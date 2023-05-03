News you can trust since 1886
Court news: Buckshaw Village man accused of peddling Class A drugs

A 47-year-old man from Buckshaw Village will go on trial before Preston Crown Court later this month over four Class A drug charges.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Nicolas Saunt of Hendon Court, is charged with being involved in supplying a quantity of "crack" cocaine between February 17, 2022 and August 16, 2022.

During the same time period, he is also charged with being concerned in the supplying of a quantity of diamorphine – a narcotic analgesic usually used in the treatment of severe pain.

Additionally, he has been charged with being in possession of both crack cocaine and diamorphine in Chorley on April 17, 2023, with intent to supply both to a to persons unknown, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Crack Cocaine stock pictureCrack Cocaine stock picture
A plea of not guilty or none indicated means that Saunt’s trial is expected to be heard at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He is currently in custody.