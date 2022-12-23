News you can trust since 1886
Court date for serial New Longton road offender

A date has been set to deal with a New Longton man over a series of road offences.

By Catherine Musgrove
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 4:06pm

Henry David Conway-Bartlett, 23, of Balmoral Road, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving a silver 2010-plate Vauxhall Corsa in Crow Hills Road, Penwortham on Friday, October 21.

He has also pleaded guilty to not surrendering to custody at Preston Magistrates’ Court in relation to this offence, having been released on bail.

Later, on Sunday, December 4, Conway-Bartlerr admitted to failing to stop his Corsa on the M65 at Clayton Brook when told to by a police officer, and he also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention as part of the same incident.

Preston Magistrates' Court
He has been remanded on unconditional bail until January 6, 2023, while a for a pre-sentence report is prepared.

On that day he will be expected to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in courtroom one at 10am for sentencing.