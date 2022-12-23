Henry David Conway-Bartlett, 23, of Balmoral Road, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving a silver 2010-plate Vauxhall Corsa in Crow Hills Road, Penwortham on Friday, October 21.

He has also pleaded guilty to not surrendering to custody at Preston Magistrates’ Court in relation to this offence, having been released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, on Sunday, December 4, Conway-Bartlerr admitted to failing to stop his Corsa on the M65 at Clayton Brook when told to by a police officer, and he also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention as part of the same incident.

Preston Magistrates' Court

He has been remanded on unconditional bail until January 6, 2023, while a for a pre-sentence report is prepared.