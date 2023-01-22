Court: Chorley woman admits deliberately damaging sign at Preston's Slug and Lettuce pub

Laura Bridgette Kilgarriff, 34, of Bowland Avenue, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, in that she deliberately damaged the door sign – valued at £15 – at the Slug and Lettuce in Church Street, Preston on November 10, 2022.

In a hearing held at Preston Magistrates’ Court, Miss Kilgarriff also admitted that in damaging the sign, she was in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge order for a previous drunk and disorderly offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That offence took place in St Austin’s Road, Preston, in March 2022, and she was fined a total of £228 in June 2022.

The Slug and Lettuce in Church Street, Preston. Image: Google

Miss Kilgarriff was fined £40 for the sign damage, ordered to pay compensation of £15, a sucharge to fund victim services of £48 and court costs of £85.