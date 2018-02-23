Court appearance follows drug raids at 10 homes

Seven men and one woman have appeared in court accused of drugs offences.

It comes after Lancashire Police raided 10 addresses in the Blackpool, Kirkham and Manchester areas yesterday as part of Operation Jennet.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Preston Magistrates' Court, committed the case to Preston Crown Court where they will appear on March 27.

Scott Ledrew, 30, of Aysgarth Court, Blackpool, is accused of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug, conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class B, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of a weapon.

Anthony Gill, 32, of Worcester Road, Manchester, is also accused of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug, conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class B

Bradley McSpirit, 29, of Wetherby Avenue, Blackpool , is accused of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B.

Jack Arnfield, 28, of Ribby Road, Kirkham,near Preston, is accused of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply it.

Kevin Tonner, 37, of Preston Old Road, Blackpool, Bradley Gill, 27, of Ascot Road, Blackpool and Jessica Lang, 21, of Elgin Place, Blackpool, both face charges of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug and conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class B

Daryl Wellings, 28, of Rathmore Gardens, Blackpool, is accused of conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug.

All of the defendants except Arnfield and Lang were remanded into custody.

