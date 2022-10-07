Couple 'swore at and threatened' rail staff at Lancaster after missing train
A couple who swore at and threatened rail staff at Lancaster after missing their train are being dealt with for public order offences.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:34 am
- 1 min read
BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page: “A couple who arrived on the platform at #Lancaster just as their intended train was departing decided to take their frustrations out on staff.
"Officers attended after the couple reportedly swore and threatened railstaff.
"Details obtained and #PublicOrder investigation started.”
The law relating to public order offences penalises use of violence and/or intimidation by individuals or groups.