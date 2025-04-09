Kirkham couple arrested after Lancashire Police discover £150k in cash stashed at home
Lancashire Police said the pair from Kirkham were stopped by officers patrolling the roads at around 11.30pm.
Their grey BMW X5 was pulled over in Finch Lane, a quiet cul-de-sac in Cottam, where officers discovered a knife and a bag stuffed with £5,000 to £6,000 of cash in the footwell.
The force said further searches were carried out at an address and approximately £150,000 of cash was found along with cannabis and white powder.
The BMW driver, a 46-year-old man, and his passenger, a 39-year old-woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, money laundering, and possession of class A and class B drugs.
They are currently in custody.
Police statement
