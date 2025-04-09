Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple who were found with £150,000 in cash stashed around their home were arrested in Preston last night.

Lancashire Police said the pair from Kirkham were stopped by officers patrolling the roads at around 11.30pm.

Their grey BMW X5 was pulled over in Finch Lane, a quiet cul-de-sac in Cottam, where officers discovered a knife and a bag stuffed with £5,000 to £6,000 of cash in the footwell.

The force said further searches were carried out at an address and approximately £150,000 of cash was found along with cannabis and white powder.

The BMW driver, a 46-year-old man, and his passenger, a 39-year old-woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, money laundering, and possession of class A and class B drugs.

They are currently in custody.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We want to let you know about a stop our Road Crime Team made late last night.

“At 11.30pm officers stopped a grey BMW X5 on Finch Lane, Cottam.

“The driver claimed he had been to pick up a bike. No bike was found in the car, but officers did find a knife and approximately £5,000 - £6,0000 of cash in a bag in the passenger footwell.

“Further searches were carried out at an address and approximately £150,000 of cash was found along with cannabis and white powder.

“The driver, a 46-year-old man from Kirkham and the passenger, a 39-year old-woman from Kirkham were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place, money laundering, and possession of class A and class B drugs.

“They are currently in custody.”