Counterfeit cigarettes and vapes seized in raids on Morecambe and Lancaster shops

Police visited a number of stores in the Morecambe and Lancaster area over the last few days with Trading Standards.

Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted with the visits and the confiscation of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes. This amounted to a street value of £4,200.

In the UK, e-cigarettes are tightly regulated for safety and quality.

Illicit cigarettes and counterfeit goods seized as part of Trading Standards raids on shops.

To protect children, while at the same time ensuring vaping products remain an accessible and affordable option for smokers wanting to switch, more needs to be done to address compliance and close regulatory loopholes.

Trading Standards are playing a key role by working with local retailers to ensure they understand the law around electronic cigarettes and to reduce access among children.

