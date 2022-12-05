Counterfeit cigarettes and vapes seized in raids on Morecambe and Lancaster shops
Counterfeit cigarettes and vapes with a street value of £4,200 were seized by police and trading standards in raids on Morecambe and Lancaster shops.
Police visited a number of stores in the Morecambe and Lancaster area over the last few days with Trading Standards.
Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team assisted with the visits and the confiscation of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes. This amounted to a street value of £4,200.
In the UK, e-cigarettes are tightly regulated for safety and quality.
To protect children, while at the same time ensuring vaping products remain an accessible and affordable option for smokers wanting to switch, more needs to be done to address compliance and close regulatory loopholes.
Trading Standards are playing a key role by working with local retailers to ensure they understand the law around electronic cigarettes and to reduce access among children.
All stores who were visited were warned regarding the current legislation around selling counterfeit cigarettes and vapes.