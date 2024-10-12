Exclusive:Channel 4 Countdown champion from Morecambe charged with stabbing rival contestant at Blackpool tournament
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Maths whiz John Cowen, from Morecambe, was arrested after allegedly attacking his opponent with a knife at the ‘Countdown in Blackpool 2024’ event at the Wainwright Club in Hornby Road on September 14.
Police were called to the club and the 30-year-old was arrested and charged with section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article (knife). The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Cowen was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court for trial on Monday.
The ‘Countdown in Blackpool 2024’ event is an annual tournament which pits former winners from the Channel 4 gameshow against each other.
Cowen, a maths graduate, made his debut on the Channel 4 show in 2017, scoring the third highest total of the whole series, as well as spotting the 9-letter word SPREADING.
He went on to appear in a further 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests before he was finally defeated.