Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Pilley, 53, was jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty by a jury at the end of an eight-month trial at Preston Crown Court in May.

The prosecution was brought by National Trading Standards who accused Pilley of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that at the heart of the fraud was a web of interconnected companies that misled innocent small businesses across the UK.

Lancashire Police continued its investigation into whether a juror at a trial of Fleetwood Town Football Club owner Andy Pilley was offered £20,000 to find him guilty. (Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire)

But following Pilley's sentencing in July, one juror claimed he was approached in a park by two 'thick-set' men and offered £20,000 to find him guilty.

He was told there would be 'consequences' should he not accept the bribe, which others on the jury had allegedly taken.

In October, Lancashire Police said the complaint "was investigated and there was no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing" and the case had "been closed pending any new information coming to light".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in a statement issued in November, the force confirmed officers were again looking into allegations of bribery and jury intimidation during the trial.

"While the initial investigation was closed this was subject to review by senior officers, which is standard practice as part of the closure process and, as a result, we can confirm that this investigation remains subject to further inquiries by officers," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"It would be inappropriate to say any more at this time."