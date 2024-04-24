Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison “could be anywhere in the country”.

Christopher McNamara who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his post-sentence conditions.

The 39-year-old, who was originally convicted for sexual assault, has had his licence revoked.

Christopher McNamara is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his post-sentence conditions (Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police)

He has links to Birmingham, Coventry and Plymouth, but Lancashire Police said he could be “anywhere in the country”.

McNamara is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Devon & Cornwall Police said “numerous enquiries” have been made to locate and arrest McNamara.

“Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him,” a spokesman for the force added.