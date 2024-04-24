Convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison ‘could be anywhere in country’
A convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison “could be anywhere in the country”.
Christopher McNamara who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his post-sentence conditions.
The 39-year-old, who was originally convicted for sexual assault, has had his licence revoked.
He has links to Birmingham, Coventry and Plymouth, but Lancashire Police said he could be “anywhere in the country”.
McNamara is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Devon & Cornwall Police said “numerous enquiries” have been made to locate and arrest McNamara.
“Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him,” a spokesman for the force added.
If you see McNamara, call 999 immediately quoting reference number 50240094643. Do not approach him.