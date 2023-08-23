News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool

A convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Richard Rogers is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address.

The 43-year-old was jailed in October last year for a sexual assault on a woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rogers is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard.

Have you seen Richard Rogers? He is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Richard Rogers? He is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Richard Rogers? He is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

He has links to Blackpool and the King’s Heath area of Birmingham.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.