Convicted sex offender wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool
A convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Richard Rogers is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to notify the police of his address.
The 43-year-old was jailed in October last year for a sexual assault on a woman.
Rogers is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard.
He has links to Blackpool and the King’s Heath area of Birmingham.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.