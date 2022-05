Daniel Lomas is wanted by officers for breaching the terms of his release.

The 32-year-old was freed in 2018 after serving a sentence for a sexual offence.

West Yorkshire Police said Lomas has links to Lancashire, Manchester, South Wales and London.

He "could possibly be working on fairgrounds”, the force added.

Extensive enquiries have been made by police and partners to locate Lomas – who is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 8in tall.

Anyone with information can contact Wakefield District Police on 101, referencing crime number 13180647040.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.