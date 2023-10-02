News you can trust since 1886
Convicted child rapist with links to Wigan and Blackpool arrested after appeal by police

A child sex offender described as posing “a real risk to children and women” has been arrested.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Police issued an appeal on Saturday for help to find Stephen Pennington, 35, who was wanted after allegedly failing to comply with his licence conditions.

He is a registered sex offender who was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child, before going back to prison last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Stephen Pennington
Stephen Pennington
Police said he has links to Wigan, Blackpool and Blackburn.

After searching for him over the weekend, a spokesman announced he was arrested on Monday.

They said: “We are pleased to say that Pennington has been arrested this morning and he will now be recalled to prison.

"We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the last couple of days. Your extra eyes and ears really can make a massive difference to the work we do to keep you and your communities safe.”