A concrete Buddha and tealight were stolen from a residential property in Plungington Road, Fulwood, at around 7.30am on Monday (October 24).

Officers said the items have “a significant sentimental value” and later launched a public appeal to find them, urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Were you in the area at the time of the incident and did you witness anything suspicious or do you have any CCTV or dash cam footage that may help us trace the stolen item?

“If you do, please get in touch.”

If you can help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20221024-0740.