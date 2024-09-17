Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An explicit video filmed in a Preston pub has gone viral, leading to concerns over the alleged sexual exploitation of a vulnerable man.

In the clip, the man is seen performing ‘sexual favours’ on another man inside a city pub for cash.

The footage is explicit and shows the recipient of the sex act expose himself near the bar area. Other pub goers are heard egging on the vulnerable man to perform a sexual act on their mate.

The men are then seen engaging in a sex act in full view of other customers. The vulnerable man is then handed cash.

The Post has made the decision not to name the pub at this stage. The video was widely shared on Snapchat and has also appeared on Facebook but has since been taken down.

The sex act was filmed inside a Preston pub at the weekend | Post

Concerns were raised for the man’s welfare, with some fearing he is being sexually exploited.

Lancashire Police said the incident has not been reported.

Asked whether any offences might have been committed, a spokesperson for the force told the Post, “unless it is reported, we can’t comment or speculate.”

The pub has been approached for comment.

Anyone who believes a crime has been committed can make a report to Lancashire Police by calling the force on 101 or make a report online here.