Concerns grow for missing man who was last seen in Preston a week ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing man from Preston.
Marcus Smith was last seen in Preston on Friday, February 1.
The 27-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of skinny build with long curly brown hair.
He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and a camouflage jacket.
Police said he is known to walk with a wooden staff.
As well as Preston, Marcus also has links to Kendal, London, Blackburn and York.
PC Oliver Bayliff, who is investigating his disappearance, said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Marcus’ welfare. If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact police instead.
“Marcus – if you are reading this appeal, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”
Anyone with information should dial 01254 353901 or 101 quoting log number 983 of 6 February.