Concern growing for missing Padiham man, 58, last seen five days ago
Peter Beason was last seen in the Station Road area at around 9.30am on March 22.
The 58-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair.
He is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may also be carrying a red rucksack.
Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.