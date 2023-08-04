Concern growing for missing 66-year-old woman from Accrington
Police are “concerned for the safety” of a missing 66-year-old woman from Accrington.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST
Helen Baron was last seen in the Baxenden area at around 9pm on Thursday (August 3).
The 66-year-old is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark parker coat, black trousers, and dark shoes.
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Helen.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0033 of August 4.