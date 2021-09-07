Concern for missing Preston man last seen in Walton-le-Dale last night
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 28-year-old man last seen in Walton-le-Dale last night (Monday, September 6).
John Sadler is described as 6ft tall with a medium build and short, dark hair. He has a Liverpudlian accent and was last seen wearing a dark blue polo top with yellow/gold logo, blue denim shorts and black boots or white trainers.
Lancashire Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for John’s welfare and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.
You can call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20210906-1178, with information.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.