The man fell through the lid of a tank of hot water heated to 76C at Pan Glo (UK) Ltd in Skelmersdale.

He plunged into the water when the lid of the covered tank he was standing on gave way on January 8, 2018.

A colleague pulled him from the hot water and he was taken to hospital where it was found he had sustained 37 per cent burns.

A company has been fined £200,000 after a worker died after falling into a tank of hot water in Skelmersdale (Credit: Google)

He died a week later from his injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company Pan Glo (UK) Ltd – previously known as Cleanbake Ltd – had failed to carry out risk assessments or develop written systems of work for any maintenance to the tank line.

There was no instruction about what should or shouldn’t be done when access to the restricted rear area was necessary, including whether it was acceptable to walk across the tops and lids of the tanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This resulted in employees routinely accessing the area in this way, placing themselves at significant risk and which subsequently led to this death.

At Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 18), Pan Glo (UK) Ltd of Seddon Place, Skelmersdale, Lancashire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay costs of £14,597.17.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE principal inspector Helen Jones said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad