Communities offered high-vis jackets to take action on speeding motorists

A new ‘resource pack’ put together by Lancashire Couty Council includes eye-catching banners, bin stickers and hi-visibility jackets urging drivers to 'Slow down, save lives', to help people who are concerned about speeding raise awareness of the issue and encourage drivers to change their behaviour.

The packs were launched at the Parish and Town Councils Conference held at County Hall which focused on how communities can work with the county council to improve their local environment.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "As well as being illegal and increasing the severity of any potential collision, speeding in residential areas has a major impact on people's health, whether by adding to their stress, or discouraging them from doing the things they want to do, such as walking and cycling, or allowing their children to play outside.

"As we've seen with many successful campaigns over the years, one of the most effective ways to approach a road safety problem is to educate people about it and change their behaviour.

"Many communities are already working to reduce speeding outside their homes, and we've created a road safety resource pack to help them with this task.

"We've also updated the temporary signs that the county council put up to support people with their local campaigns with a new eye-catching design.

"I'm very grateful to our parish and town councils for all the good work they do in looking after their area, and helping to make our roads safer, and I'm sure they will make good use of these new resources."

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Road safety is one of the highest priorities of the highways department and we are working with the deputy police and crime commissioner, Andy Pratt, to overhaul the Road Safety Partnership to become more responsive to community needs.

"This resource pack is one of a number of steps we are taking in partnership to make our roads safer for all to use."

The Parish and Town Council Conference included presentations on Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, road maintenance, flooding, and winter gritting.