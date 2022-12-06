After committing the vile offence, Ashley Iddon, 29, then bombarded his victim with messages, some blaming her for his actions.

After he was arrested, Iddon, of Well Orchard, Clayton Brook admitted raping the woman to his work colleagues, claiming ‘she made me do it’.

He admitted attacking the woman on two separate occasions between 2013 and 2019 and pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court on the day he was due to stand trial.

Ashley Iddon, 29, of Well Orchard, Bamber Bridge, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she slept

Yesterday (December 5), Judge Heather Lloyd said Iddon posed a ‘significant risk’ to women and sentenced him to 11 years in custody, with a three-year extended licence period.

A pre-sentence report stated Iddon wanted to exercise control over his victim.

The judge added: "What you did was purely for your own selfish gratification without any thought for your victim's wellbeing, knowing she could not consent."

He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and was handed an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

Following sentence, the victim stated she was pleased she could finally move on from this and believed that Iddon has received the sentence he deserved.

She said the whole thing had caused her distress for a number of years and said it was comforting for her to know it is finally over.

She said her and her family can now live comfortably knowing Iddon is finally behind bars.

DC Rebecca Pugh, of South CID, said: “Iddon is a dangerous man who has warped and appalling attitudes towards women.

"That is demonstrated by his attempts to justify his abhorrent actions to work colleagues by blaming the victim.

"I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the court which reflects the seriousness of Iddon’s offending.

"Even after he is released, Iddon will continue to be monitored by the relevant authorities.

“We are committed to protecting women and girls from all forms of abuse and violence.

"I hope this case and its outcome will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be listened to and believed and that we will do everything in our power to put their abuser before the courts.”