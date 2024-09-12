Claims of 'naked man' alarming retirement home residents 'taken very seriously'

Leachfield Close, in Galgate (image: Google) | Google

Action has been taken at a Lancaster retirement home site after residents raised concerns about alleged anti-social behaviour including claims of a ‘naked and threatening man’.

Residents from Leachfield Close in Galgate called for action at a meeting of Lancaster City Council in July. They said they had suffered fear and anxiety and wanted the council and police to act swiftly.

Gwen Abbott, one of the Leachfield Close neighbours, addressed councillors at the meeting and has since spoken to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

At the council meeting, she said: “We request the city council to enable residents to enjoy their homes once more without fear or anxiety by using your powers to restore peace and order back to the close.

“Our requests include installing security chains and door chains to appropriate bungalows, working closely with the police to ensure information is shared promptly and acted swiftly upon, to build an evidence base. Also to keep in touch with us regularly to provide reassurance and a visible presence. And to listen to us when we tell you things are getting worse and we have had enough.”

Mrs Abbot said Leachfield Close residents also want authorities to follow housing and anti-social behaviour policies to ensure the needs of victims and witnesses are not outweighed by the needs of anyone allegedly causing anti-social behaviour. The focus should remain on the harm caused to victims and the wider community, they said.

Residents want to stand together as a community against anti-social behaviour and move away from the situation where communities ‘tolerate problems’, Mrs Abbott said.

Authorities should respond to reports in a timely manner, based on risk, and take all reports seriously. Leachfield Close residents wanted a ‘sustainable future in partnership with the police’ and said they trusted Coun Sally Maddocks, an Ellel ward councillor, to speak on their behalf.

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for housing and homelessness, responded to Mrs Abbott at the council meeting. She said: “Thank you for having the courage to come up here and speak.”

Coun Jackson listed various actions taken, and relationships between council housing staff and police, and said more work was under way. She added: “I hope these reassures show that we take this very seriously,*

Coun Jackson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Everyone has the right to live a life free from anti-social behaviour and the city council is committed to supporting victims and working with its communities where issues arise that require intervention.

“Residents showed their concern by taking the opportunity to present a petition to full council and we recognise their commitment to using our democratic system to resolve problems.

“All our residents can be assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and a number of actions have already been taken by the council’s housing team which we hope have begun to improve the situation.”

Also speaking after the council meeting, Mrs Abbot said: “There was a man causing all kinds of problems. I understand he was arrested by the police for being inappropriate. But we did not have proof because there is no CCTV.

“I felt the man was terrorising us. The behaviour was getting beyond anti-social. It was sexual and inappropriate. Residents were scared with a naked man walking around.”

She added: “We are working closely with the police to monitor matters and coordinate any further action, and will ensure residents are kept up to date.”She continued: “But Sally Maddocks got the ball rolling and we got the petition together for residents. I think Cat Smith MP was contacted too. We made various 101 calls to the police but overall it has been a hard slog.“There have been some changes and action has been taken, I’m pleased to say. I’m sue things will calm down. We will see.”