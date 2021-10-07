"Chronic neglect" of at least 117 puppies leads to ban for north west dog owner

Kelly Latuskie, 48, allowed the defenceless pooches to suffer pain by not having them treated for dental disease, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.

She kept more animals for breeding and took in more at her dog daycare than her licences permitted, it was told.

Latuskie was yesterday (Wed) sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £17,090 in costs and surcharge.

A dog breeder has been banned from keeping or working with animals

She'd admitted four charges admitted four animal welfare offences at an earlier hearing.

Carlisle City Council were tipped off she was breeding more puppies than her licence allowed and looking after more dogs than the 30 permitted at her daycare business.

A search of official microchipping databases found she'd registered and sold at least 117 Cavapoo and Cockapoo puppies between June 2019 and December 2020.

She was only permitted to have one litter at a time.

Staff were required to look after more than the recommended 10 dogs each, sometimes up to 30.

Officials visiting her home in December found 22 dogs in "squalid dirty conditions", the council said.

There were two stud dogs and 20 breeding bitches, although her licence only permitted four.

Many had ear infections and dental disease and a council-appointed veterinary surgeon said they were "suffering from chronic neglect" and in deteriorating health, the authority said.

Latuskie's inadequate transport and accommodation controls resulted in five dogs being killed by other dogs, it said.

It is banned from owning, keeping, dealing or transporting animals and from working in a business involving animals.

She may not appeal to have the ban lifted for three years.

And she is banned for life from applying for a council licence to run a business involving animals.

Cllr Gareth Ellis, Deputy Leader of Carlisle City Council, said: “Our officers have undertaken a thorough investigation and their outstanding diligence and hard work has resulted in a successful court prosecution.

“We take our licensing responsibilities very seriously and urge anyone with licence to abide by the law. This case highlights serious issues of animal welfare.

"These animals deserve to be treated fairly and should not be subject to any form of neglect.”