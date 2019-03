A 17-year-old girl from Chorley has been found safe and well after going missing for four days.

Police issued a public appeal to help find Courtney Ambrose after she failed to return from the Co-Op store in Moor Road at around 5.30pm on Thursday, March 21.

The missing 17-year-old was found safe and well on Monday afternoon (March 25).

A police spokesman said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped by sharing our appeal."