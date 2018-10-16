CHORLEY STABBING: Police still hunting for man after woman left with 'multiple stab wounds to her abdomen'

Have your say

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Lancashire is still at large.

Alison Cowley, 50, was left with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen on Wednesday outside an address in Moody Lane, Mawdesley.

John Cowley, 63, is wanted in connection with the attack in Chorley

Police at Lancashire Constabulary are now on the hunt for John Cowley, 63, who is wanted in connection with the attack.

A force spokesman confirmed: “Enquiries are still ongoing.”

Mr Cowley is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair. Police have advised the public to not approach him.

Contact police on 101 quoting log 1091 of October 10. For an immediate sighting call 999.