Chorley serious assault CCTV footage of males released by police

Detectives appealing for information in relation to a serious assault in Chorley town centre over the weekend have released CCTV footage.

The incident took place outside the Prince of Wales pub, New Market Street, at around 1am on Sunday.

Officers say they are keen to speak to the four males captured on the footage in the hope of progressing the investigation.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of those pictured is asked to contact Detective Sergeant 4073 Paul Price or Detective Constable 5745 Leanne Oxley on 101 quoting log number LC-20190505-0075.

Alternatively, any information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.