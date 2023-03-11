Officers had been on patrol when they spotted the youths throwing snowballs towards McDonalds, which came ‘very close to hitting officers and members of public in the face’.

The incident, on Clifford Street, led to a dispersal order and a juvenile being arrested for public order.

Sgt Harrison, from the Chorley & South Ribble Task Force, said: “We DO NOT consent to a snowball fight and we will take positive action against any people who have been identified attempting to assault officers. Officers will be on duty all weekend and behaviour of this nature will NOT be tolerated.”

Police officers were caught in a snowball fight which led to a dispersal order and an arrest. Top left photo credit: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash. Bottom left: Dispersal order map.