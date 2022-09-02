Chorley Police launch Operation Heptagon to tackle ASB and crime following BBC report on teenage attacks
Chorley Police have today (September 2) launched a new initiative to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime, just days after the BBC published a report on teenage attacks in the area.
Yesterday, the force issued a new public statement after the spate of teenage assaults, first covered by the Lancashire Post, gained the BBC’s attention.
In their response, the Police defended their actions and reassured the public that they are doing all they can to tackle the issues of crime and anti-social behaviour in Chorley.
Now they have launched Operatian Heptagon to focus on this aim, with the initiative already leading to two arrests on its first day.
Taking to Facebook, Chorley and South Ribble, Taskforce Sergeant, Sgt Harrison said: “We are aware of the BBC documentary which has brought some learning points for us as a Constabulary and left the community feeling frustrated.
“However we want to rebuild trust and confidence within the community. That being said, we have today launched Operation Heptagon to tackle ASB and crime at our identified Hot Spot locations. Today Chorley Neighbourhood and Task Force Teams have been showing a Hi‐Visibility presence in these locations, such as Astley Park, Buckshaw Viliage and Chorley bus station and surrounding area.
“Chorley taskforce have already arrested 2 individuals for violence offences during the day and we will continue to be ever vigilant with taking positive action to demonstrate that violent behaviour is not acceptable in our community.
“We will be posting our whereabouts over the coming weeks, so please feel free to comment with any specific hotspots or areas of concern and we will do our best to target these area for you.”