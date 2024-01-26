Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yesterday (Thursday, January 25), three men from Liverpool, suspected of hare coursing at Croston Moss that day, were arrested by Chorley Police.

Posting on Facebook, the police shared an image of three men with two black dogs walking on the Chorley plain and confirmed that the men were detained, interviewed and reported for wildlife offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley Police then added: “Don't come to Lancashire to commit Wildlife Crime “

These three men from Liverpool were caught hare coursing in Croston Moss.

What is hare coursing?

Hare coursing, which has been illegal in the UK since 2004, is when two dogs are set onto a hare, competing against each other to see who can chase, and hence kill it best.

The dogs are judged by how closely they can follow the hare as it tries to escape, and if they ultimately catch and kill it. As the dogs are competing, gambling is often involved.

Read More The Apprentice candidates 2024 including Chorley man Paul Bowen from Bowen Pies

What is the punishment?

According to the CPS, for offences committed on or after August 1 2022, the maximum penalty on summary conviction is imprisonment for a term not exceeding 51 weeks, and/or fine.