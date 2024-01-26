Chorley Police issue message to criminals coming to Lancashire to commit crime
Chorley Police have issued a message to criminals that hope to come to Lancashire to commit their crimes.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Yesterday (Thursday, January 25), three men from Liverpool, suspected of hare coursing at Croston Moss that day, were arrested by Chorley Police.
Posting on Facebook, the police shared an image of three men with two black dogs walking on the Chorley plain and confirmed that the men were detained, interviewed and reported for wildlife offences.
Chorley Police then added: “Don't come to Lancashire to commit Wildlife Crime “
What is hare coursing?
Hare coursing, which has been illegal in the UK since 2004, is when two dogs are set onto a hare, competing against each other to see who can chase, and hence kill it best.
The dogs are judged by how closely they can follow the hare as it tries to escape, and if they ultimately catch and kill it. As the dogs are competing, gambling is often involved.
What is the punishment?
According to the CPS, for offences committed on or after August 1 2022, the maximum penalty on summary conviction is imprisonment for a term not exceeding 51 weeks, and/or fine.
It is a summary offence and subject to the usual six-month time limit for the commencement of prosecutions.