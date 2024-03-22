Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women have been charged after a burglary in Chorley.

Bryony Willan, 28, of Bow Wood Close, Chorley, and Roxanne Bibby, 32, of Brock Road, Chorley, were arrested after electrical items including a phone and smart speaker were stolen from an address in the town on February 27.

The pair were arrested yesterday and charged with burglary in a dwelling.

They were due to appear in court today.

Lancashire Police said the arrests were part of Op Defender - a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary..