Lancashire Police name Chorley women accused of stealing phone and smart speaker
Two women have been charged after a burglary in Chorley.
Bryony Willan, 28, of Bow Wood Close, Chorley, and Roxanne Bibby, 32, of Brock Road, Chorley, were arrested after electrical items including a phone and smart speaker were stolen from an address in the town on February 27.
The pair were arrested yesterday and charged with burglary in a dwelling.
They were due to appear in court today.
Lancashire Police said the arrests were part of Op Defender - a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary..
It aims to "locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart".